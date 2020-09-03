A Bodycam Video Shows Rochester Police Officers Suffocating & Killing A Black Man

Prude eventually sat up, which is when the officers put a “spit sock” over his face. Officers told investigators they did this because they were worried about the coronavirus, and they said Prude had been spitting at them. Prude yelled throughout the video, and eventually, three officers pushed him to the ground while one pinned his head there. “You’re trying to kill me!” Prude shouted, before appearing to cry. The officer remained on his head for the next three minutes, until paramedics arrive.