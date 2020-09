A Bodycam Video Shows Rochester Police Officers Suffocating & Killing A Black Man

People with mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed by police, according to a 2015 report from the Treatment Advocacy Center . Reporting from The Intercept last year identified a pattern of Black people calling 911 to seek help for a family member in the throes of a mental health crisis, only for the police to kill the person when they arrive. Young Black men with mental illness are most vulnerable of all when it comes to being killed by police. Jacob Prude was another example of this pattern, a death that should never have happened.