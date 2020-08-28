With the threat of another decade spent juggling her need for a steady income and her creative goals, in 2019, Duplantier finished the samples, some of which were first designed in 2013, for her debut line. Still, she wasn’t convinced it was enough. During one particularly down day, she brought her designs — which, before this, had never been seen by anyone — to a former-boss-turned-friend. “I told her, ‘Honestly, I'm just going to give it up,’” she says, recalling her frustration of having worked for nearly her entire adult life on something that still hadn’t come to fruition. “I told her I was over it,” she says. But rather than allow her to give up, her friend said this: "'Kendra, what are you doing? What are you talking about? You need to start doing what you can with what you have.’" This advice changed everything for the up-and-coming designer, bringing her back to the thing that she loves most: making clothing.