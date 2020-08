12:15 p.m. — We're planning to launch an exciting series of grassroots fundraisers over the course of the week. Since the Convention is entirely virtual, we have gotten creative with different events to give supporters additional opportunities to be part of during convention week. We’re rolling out one of the events -- “Grassroots Fest” -- with an email from Grammy-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor, who will be one of the headliners of an event happening on Thursday evening with Sen. Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff . Our email list really enjoys hearing from James Taylor (the emails we’ve sent from him have raised a lot of money) so we’re excited to see what the response will be. I chat with two people on my team about a test we can run to optimize user experience but also raise as much money as possible. We’ve set a pretty high goal of $25 million online over the next four days -- which is ambitious but totally doable.