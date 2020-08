This Fox News Comparison Of Jill Biden & Michelle Obama Is Flat-Out Racist

Biden's speech about her husband’s character and compassion came one night after that of former First Lady Michelle Obama, who spoke powerfully and clearly about why President Donald Trump should not be reelected . “As I’ve said before, being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are,” said Obama. “So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.”