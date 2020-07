America: “We’re Dying.” Melania Trump: “Time For A Rose Garden Makeover!”

In Melania's defense, a source told CNN that the Rose Garden makeover was planned well before the pandemic began. Still, particularly when this is the first we've heard from the mysterious First Lady in a while — her last big news was that she was seen wearing a mask — the timing seems off. This also isn't the first time she's undertaken a renovation project during the pandemic: Back in March, as coronavirus was beginning to spread across the U.S., Melania was hard at work spearheading the makeover of the White House Tennis Pavilion.