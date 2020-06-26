16-Year-Old Cornelius Fredericks Died At Lakeside Academy. He’s Not Their First Resident To Face Abuse.

On May 1, Fredericks went into cardiac arrest and died from “restraint asphyxia,” according to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Kalamazoo. Two days prior to his death, he had thrown a piece of a sandwich at another resident and was restrained by two staff members — Michael Mosley and Zachary Solis. They have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abuse; a third staff member, a nurse named Heather McLogan, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and one count of child abuse for failing to seek medical attention in a timely manner.