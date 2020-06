This Doc Is A Wakeup Call About Transgender Representation in Hollywood

There’s a moment in Disclosure when Laverne Cox becomes visibly shaken recalling the depiction of a transgender woman in Nip/Tuck . She’s on the verge of tears as she remembers the show’s big reveal that a character named Ava, played by Famke Janssen, is a transgender woman. The show’s lead, Christian Troy, runs out of a sexual encounter with Ava and says, “Ava is a man” in disgust to his colleague. “I want to cry talking about this narrative… this is what happens to us when we watch,” Cox says. “I wonder if anyone, when they were constructing these storylines, thought about the trans people watching.” Cox is hitting on one of the biggest stains on TV and film history. It’s clear that too many filmmakers and screenwriters were not thinking of the trans kids watching their humanity being stripped away, character by character, and joke by joke.