Despite official accounts from the Sheriff’s Office, details of the shooting remain unclear. Lt. Robert Westphal of the LA County Sheriff’s Department told The Times that the detectives and their vehicles were not equipped with dash cameras. A home surveillance video posted to the Rosamond Community Watchdog Facebook page showed multiple vehicles driving toward the parking lot. The shooting was not recorded, but voices are heard shouting “hands up!” before a series of gunshots. An eyewitness, Siara Anderson told The Times she was on her balcony when she heard the gunshots. Anderson said she then saw a man, who appeared to be dead, slouched over in the passenger seat.