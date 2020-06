This move comes after Rolfe shot Brooks, who was unarmed, last week. Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep behind the wheel while in the drive thru line at Wendy’s. An employee of the fast food restaurant called the police, saying they believed him to be intoxicated. When police arrived on the scene, Brooks appeared to cooperate with the officers until he failed a sobriety test, at which point he grabbed one of the officer’s taser and tried to run away. According to prosecutors, Rolfe then fired at Brooks’ back and said, “I got him.” Rolfe allegedly kicked Brooks while he was on the ground and his partner, Brosnan, stood on his arm.