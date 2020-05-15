Can A Hashtag Save Luxury?

For most of us, with the exception of secondhand finds and sale deals, items from luxury labels like Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Chanel are aspirational rather than attainable. But ever since the pandemic began earlier this year, there’s been a sort of humbling effect in the fashion industry. No one label has been immune to the effects of COVID-19 — which include decreased consumer spending, shut-down factories and distribution centres, and store closures — and every brand, from Urban Outfitters to Loewe, has had to adapt in order to stay afloat amidst the uncertainty. One way that luxury fashion labels have responded to the changes is by interacting more with consumers, not just by engaging with them online but also by inviting them to participate, with social-media campaigns like #AtHome.