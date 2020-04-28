The Biden campaign continues to stress that "this absolutely did not happen." “Vice President Biden has dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women. He authored and fought for the passage and reauthorization of the landmark Violence Against Women Act" Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement to Refinery29. "He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully. Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen."