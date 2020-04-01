Netflix Has A New Rom-Com Perfect For All The Quarantine Singles Out There

The current global shutdown caused by the coronavirus has us all in the house, which obviously puts a damper on the love lives of single people all around the country. Thankfully, even though we’re practicing social distancing, we can still get in the mood through the bevy of sappy romantic TV and film content right at our fingertips. And Netflix has a new brand new title powerful enough to evoke butterflies and wistful sighs right in your living room.
In the new original film Love Wedding Repeat, Jack (Sam Claflin) tries his best to make it through his little sister’s wedding without any mishaps. But nothing ever goes smoothly in the world of rom-coms, and utter chaos in the form of ex-girlfriends, jealous rivals, and party crashers inevitably turn up to threaten the success of the big day.
The wedding day isn’t all pandemonium for Jack, however. Somehow, he gets a second chance with Dina (Olivia Munn), the one who got away years ago. As he tries to wrangle all of the wedding guests, Jack wrestles with the possibility of finally making things work with Dina.
But Love Wedding Repeat boasts a secret twist: each wedding day scenario takes place in an alternate universe, unlocking a new variation dependent on Jack's every decision. Our hapless-in-love hero will have to make the right choice in order to secure a happy ending for his sister — and for himself.
Clafkin and Munn lead the colourful cast of the sweet British romantic comedy. They're joined by fellow Brits Joel Fry (Game of Thrones), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), and Jack Farthing (Poldark). Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) and comedian Aisling Bea also star.
No one's going on any romantic first dates at the moment, but that doesn't mean the feels are canceled. Love Wedding Repeat premieres on Netflix on April 10th.
