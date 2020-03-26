Meghan Markle Is Making Her Disney Debut So Soon

Prepare to get emotional over Meghan Markle’s Disney voiceover debut. Disney just announced that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will narrate Elephant, a new documentary coming to Disney+ all about the struggles of an elephant herd, per Deadline.
Meghan, an actress on Suits prior to marrying into the royal family, was revealed to have signed a voiceover contract with Disney in January of 2020. Meghan reportedly donated her earnings to conservation charity Elephants Without Borders — perhaps a clue that she would be working on an animal-focused project.
Elephant, according to Deadline, is produced by Disneynature and follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as they journey through the brutal Kalahari Desert, led by their matriarch, Gaia. Per the outlet, “the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.”
Advertisement
Earlier this year, a resurfaced video emerged of Prince Harry speaking to Disney CEO Bob Iger about Meghan’s passion for voiceover work at the Lion King red carpet in July of 2019. It’s unclear at this time if Meghan plans to work with Disney in some capacity in the futre, or if this movie was a one-off.
Meghan isn’t the only celebrity to voice a new Disney documentary — just the only royal one. Natalie Portman, an animal activist as well as actress, will voice Disneynature documentary Dolphin Reef. The film will follow Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin “who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities,” according to Deadline.
Elephant comes to Disney+ on April 3.
Advertisement