So, what does the U.S. national emergency mean? Much like a state of emergency declared in individual U.S. states , a national state of emergency simply means that the government is changing how it’s operating , and will be tweaking certain laws, like ones mentioned above. Hospitals will be expected to accommodate more people. Disaster relief funding is provided to state governments. Legal barriers can be worked around in order to provide aid to those in need. Essentially, a national state of emergency creates access to emergency funds that have been put aside by the government for this very kind of situation.