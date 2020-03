On Monday, news broke that Woody Allen will be releasing a memoir titled Apropos of Nothing this April. The book, an autobiography about Allen’s life, family, and films, is to be published by Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, for an undisclosed sum. On Thursday, between 75 and 100 employees of Hachette Book Group walked out of the company’s New York City headquarters in protest. According to a Hachette Book Group employee who spoke to Refinery29 on the condition of anonymity Thursday afternoon, employees who staged the walkout are “not optimistic” that the company will listen to the demands of those protesting and drop the memoir.