This One P.S. I Still Love You Scene Is Breaking Everyone’s Heart

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Warning: Major spoilers for Netflix's P.S. I Still Love You ahead.
After over two years of waiting, we finally got to see how the next chapter of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky’s (Noah Centineo) love story unfolded in the highly-anticipated film P.S. I Still Love You. As they settle into their new roles as girlfriend and boyfriend, the teens discover that road to love isn’t always smooth sailing, but there’s one scene in the new Netflix original that makes the bumpy journey totally worth it.
In the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean and Peter’s fledgling connection is complicated by the untimely appearance of her first love, John Ambrose McClaren (brilliantly played by Jordan Fisher). Lara Jean struggles with her natural attraction to John Ambrose, and we can't really blame her — he's everything. She also can't help but feel insecure about her relationship with Peter, and the unavoidable presence of his ex-girlfriend and her personal enemy Gen (Emilija Baranac) isn't making things any easier.
Throughout the course of the film, Lara Jean's faltering confidence in herself has a negative effect on her perception of her relationship, leading her to break up with Peter in the heat of an argument. One might think that Lara Jean's new status as a single woman would open her up to the possibility of dating our prince John Ambrose, but no dice. She only wants Peter.
Our heroine realizes how deeply she feels for Peter while volunteering at the Belleview Star Ball and rushes out to tell him as much — only he's already outside, a ball of nerves. It's snowing outside, and Peter knows that Lara Jean gets anxiety about driving in the snow, so he came to pick her up. They're not together anymore, and Lara Jean broke his heart, but here he is, waiting for her.
Somebody pass me a tissue. Like right now.
But before Lara Jean can tell Peter how she feels, he launches into his own heartfelt confession of love. "Break my heart, Covey," Peter says, his eyes pleading. "Break my heart into a thousand pieces. Do whatever you want." What Lara Jean (and those of us watching at home) wants to do is kiss him, and she does exactly that.
Fans of the movie were blown away by the heartfelt scene, taking to Twitter to mourn the fact that Peter Kavinsky isn't a real man but a just well-written fictional high school boy.
The film was marked by Lara Jean's wavering back and forth, but its final scene is an important reminder why Peter is "the one." No matter how forgetful or childish he can be, at his core, Peter really just loves Lara Jean and wants to be with her no matter what. And even I, a grown person who understands that love is more than just the shared desire to be together, can't argue with that. You have my blessing, kids.
There's no telling how long this love story will last — they're only 16 in this film, and we've got one more movie left in the TATB trilogy to go — but for right now, we're just content rewatching that final scene over and over again.
