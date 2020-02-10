Camila Morrone & Leonardo DiCaprio Make Their Relationship Oscar-Official

Fifteen years since his last date to the Oscars with former flame Gisele Bündchen, Leonardo DiCaprio and actress and model Camila Morrone have hit up an awards show together. They were first spotted together in December 2017, but have never flaunted their relationship in front of official cameras or at events. While they continued that tradition on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, they surprised the world by sitting next to each other front and center during the ceremony. Meaning, we're about to have a full night of couple moments and reaction shots after over two years of ~*mystery*~.
Advertisement
These cute moments are already rolling in, with people catching glances that the couple shared during Brad Pitt's acceptance speech.
"Ok, that loving smile Camila Morrone gave her boyfriend Leo DiCaprio during Brad Pitt’s tribute to him in his #Oscars speech is mad cute," one viewer wrote.
Ok, that loving smile Camila Morrone gave her boyfriend Leo DiCaprio during Brad Pitt’s tribute to him in his #Oscars speech is mad cute. pic.twitter.com/Ws8yT104AD— Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 10, 2020
"We all wish to be Camila and sit between @LeoDiCaprio and #BradPitt," another wrote.
We all wish to be Camila and sit between @LeoDiCaprio and #BradPitt 😍— Andrea Enriquez (@ang11smiles) February 10, 2020
However, Morrone shouldn't be defined as an accessory to DiCaprio. She's an artist in her own right, getting her start as a model but recently appearing in films like Mickey and the Bear. She recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times about her frustration with always being referred to as DiCaprio's girlfriend.
“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she told the outlet. “I think...I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that. Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating."
Recently, Morrone spoke to Refinery29 about that identity, reflecting on the difficulty of moving beyond her roots as a model.
“Having been a model earlier in my career, it's been very hard for me to break through from that image,” she said. “I always play roles that are not going to glamorize that side of me, and [instead] show the more raw, natural side — which is how I am in real life. It's hard for people to wrap their brain around it.”
Basically, come next Oscar season, DiCaprio might just be attending as Morrone's date.
Advertisement