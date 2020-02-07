Rihanna Outdid Herself (Again) With Fenty’s 1st Drop Of The Decade

Like the 5-19 drop, this one will house pieces that you can mix and match, as well as style in a number of different ways depending on how you feel on any given day. Similar to her adjustable slip dress from previous seasons, Release 2-20 will include a new silhouette made of a playful, crumpled fabric that allows for the length to be worn short (for a night out) or longer (for the office). Suffice to say, Riri’s checking off all our boxes.