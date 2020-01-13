Meghan Markle Reportedly Signed A Deal With Disney Days After Announcing Her Royal Exit

Only days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be taking a step back from certain royal duties, Meghan is finding other ways to spend her time. Reports say that Meghan has signed a voiceover deal with Disney and, instead of accepting payment, Meghan will donate her earnings to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders, according to Deadline via a paywalled article in The Times of London. So does this make her an actual Disney princess? We’ll have to see what kind of roles she steps into to say for sure, but in a literal sense...yes, she definitely is.
Not much is known yet about the deal and the project’s premise is still under wraps, but according to The Times, it has been in the works for awhile. Refinery29 reached out to Disney and reps for the royal family for comment, but they did not respond by press time.
Charity work has always been important to Meghan, who was a global ambassador for World Vision even before she joined the royal family and ended her acting career, announcing that she would instead be focusing on philanthropy full-time. In January 2019, she became the patron of four causes, one of which was also dedicated to animal welfare, and in June, Harry and Meghan started their own charity, Sussex Royal.
With the news that Harry and Meghan are aiming to become financially independent, there has been speculation that they might pursue new career paths. According to a statement on their website, they hope to continue their philanthropic efforts, and in addition, “they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing.”
The terms of the deal remain unknown, with Meghan not formally commenting as of yet — but it’s surely not too soon to hope she helps the mouse bring a new kind of princess to the silver screen. Or to Disney+ for us to stream. After all, with a leading lady like Meghan, the streamer might finally convince some skeptics to splurge on a subscription.
