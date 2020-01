Joker Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Just Made Golden Globes History

Could a Tony win be in her future? Possibly, but only after she takes some time to rest — Guðnadóttir has been very, very busy. "I’m definitely getting a lot of offers. I have been clear about not really wanting to take anything on at the moment; the last year was really intense," she told Billboard in November. "I just signed a contract with Deutsche Grammophon for a new record, so I’m going to try to create some head space outside of film."