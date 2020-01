“Right now, on the outskirts of a hyper modern first world megapolis, at the end of a year in which the public seemed finally to wake up to the dramatic threat from global warming, a climate disaster of unimaginable horror has been unfolding for almost two full months, and the rest of the world is hardly paying attention,” writes David Wallace-Wells in New York Magazine , who argues that our collective “global apathy” toward the disaster is an eerie sign of the times. In short: We’re becoming desensitized to the devastation that the climate crisis is causing, which isn’t good because the worst is still to come.