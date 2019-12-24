The Little Women Soundtrack Is Full Of Bangers (& Spoilers)

Growing up, I didn't dabble much in the Top 40. I blame this on the fact that I moved around a lot and didn't really find myself in social circles that "listened to music," but rather "wrote FanFiction collaboratively." Please bear that in mind when I say that my favourite album was the soundtrack to the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and Succession's Matthew MacFadyen. I watched the movie pretty much every night to fall asleep — this was before the world had discovered ASMR — and the swelling piano-filled songs by Jean-Yves Thibaudet became deeply embedded in me in a way no Katy Perry single ever will.
To this day, I can still picture the corresponding scene whenever a song from the soundtrack comes on. (For instance, "Meryton Townhall" is the first dance scene, and the song cuts off when all the musicians stop playing thanks to Mr. Darcy's arrival.)
I'm not alone. On a road trip at the end of the summer, a group of new friends and I realized our shared love of the soundtrack, right down the "the drop" in one of the more dramatic of the classical songs. All this to say, I know a good period piece soundtrack when I hear one, and trust me when I say that Greta Gerwig's Little Women will be the next generation's favourite study music — no question.
I don't have any classical training when it comes to music, but I do feel qualified to say that these songs, all available on Spotify and composed by Alexandre Desplat, slap. Are they Pride & Prejudice level? Check back again with me in 10 years, but for now, there are a handful of standout songs from the soundtrack that I'd like to direct your attention to — but not too closely. I mean, I don't know how much anyone can be expected to avoid spoilers when the Little Women book has been out for 150 years, but some of these song titles straight up reveal exactly what goes down in the newest adaptation. If that doesn't deter you, then forge ahead for the five best songs from the Little Women soundtrack.