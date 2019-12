The Little Women Soundtrack Is Full Of Bangers (& Spoilers)

I don't have any classical training when it comes to music, but I do feel qualified to say that these songs, all available on Spotify and composed by Alexandre Desplat, slap. Are they Pride & Prejudice level? Check back again with me in 10 years, but for now, there are a handful of standout songs from the soundtrack that I'd like to direct your attention to — but not too closely. I mean, I don't know how much anyone can be expected to avoid spoilers when the Little Women book has been out for 150 years, but some of these song titles straight up reveal exactly what goes down in the newest adaptation. If that doesn't deter you, then forge ahead for the five best songs from the Little Women soundtrack.