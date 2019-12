Melania, We’re Disappointed With Your New Christmas Decorations. Hear Us Out.

Melania Trump revealed the official 2019 White House holiday decorations today and — ugh! — they are pretty and only a little bit weird. After last year's blood-icicle trees and 2017's spooky ice queen aesthetic, my hopes were very, very high for something equally ghastly. But a video of the first lady guiding us through the People's House reveals a distinctly less dystopian take on the season this time around. Is the War on Christmas real? Because I feel attacked by all this bland niceness!