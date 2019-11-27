Hollywood loves stories about people who meet and fall in love, so much so that you might, in fact, be tired of watching couples meet and fall in love. There are only so many times you can watch two people bump into each other in the aisle of a grocery store or catch each other's eyes across the room at a party. Marriage Story, which arrives on Netflix on December 6, explores the sometimes messy drama that comes after.
The Noah Baumbach film starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson is not necessarily sad, but it is realistic about just how complicated and brutal divorce can be. It's the latest in a genre of movies that champion the cause of the anti-romcom, reminding viewers that just because something didn't work out doesn't mean it's not a story worth telling. Sometimes divorce is wild, funny, and even, in its own way, romantic. These are the other movies doing divorce right.