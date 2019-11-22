Let More Women Make Movies About Toxic Masculinity!

Enter Rogers, who wins Lloyd over much as he has entire generations of children: He listens; he cares; he’s full of radical empathy. In other words, he’s the epitome of what we wish a man could be. Still, it’s easy to see how his presence could eventually feel grating. He speaks slowly — almost too slowly — and prays for strangers as fervently as his own family. He’s too perfect! Too good for this world! But even by his own admission, he’s no saint. His wife Joanne confirms this, sharing that Fred has a temper of his own that he works to curb. He, too, gets frustrated sometimes, and sad. He’s not always the man we see on TV, but he’s made a deliberate choice to be that man as often as humanly possible. Likewise, Jerry is more than what Lloyd has pegged him as from his traumatic childhood memories. He’s doing his best to meet his son halfway, and has settled down with woman he cares about. He craves a relationship with his young grandson.

