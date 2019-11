Hollywood can never leave well enough alone, which means that most of your favourite movies get sequels. Some are bad and unnecessary (who remembers Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2? Eh? Eh?), but once in a blue moon, the original cast reunites and magic happens. Fans are certainly hoping that’s the case for Frozen II , the sequel to the 2013 film about two princess sisters who work together to save themselves and their small nation from eternal winter. There are also magical ice powers, trolls, a snowman, a crotchety ice harvester, and an evil prince. (Somehow, none of this is a storyline from Game Of Thrones.) But because it's been six years since the original film came out and not all of us are parents to little kiddos who watch the movie four times a week, here's a reminder of what happened at the end of the first Frozen.