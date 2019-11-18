Disney+ bounded out of the gate with a live-action Lady & The Tramp remake that’s genuinely adorable, thanks primarily to the talented actors voicing all of the doggos. The 1955 Disney classic famously called upon the vocal talents of jazz singer Peggy Lee, and the 2019 version is following that tradition with performers from the music industry as well as recognizable actors.
Most of the characters are the same this time around. The star-crossed lovers are joined by some neighborhood puppers from the ‘burbs as well as the streets, and two creepy cats. You won’t, however, find any problematic Russian, Mexican, or Asian accents in 2019’s Lady and the Tramp — and the original film (also on Disney+) now comes with an “outdated cultural depiction” warning.
As for the new cast, here’s a guide to all of the actors lending their barks to the new rendition of the classic movie on Disney+.
