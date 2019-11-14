It’s the first day of the highly-anticipated Trump impeachment hearings and it’s off to a rather head-turning, hair-flipping start as millions tune in to watch. Though Trump is not in attendance at his own impeachment hearing, the drag community came through to represent this morning.
Amidst the mundane sea of suits, one queen stood tall on Capitol Hill, turning heads in a sparkly red number and teased golden locks, perhaps big enough to hold all of Trump’s secrets. The drag queen in question is none-other than New Jersey native Pissi Myles who stunned media reps as she wandered through Longworth hallway at the start of Trump impeachment hearings. Awaiting the arrival of two witnesses to the House Intelligence Committee, Myles began reporting live from Washington, as one does when they are dressed in sequins and storming an impeachment trial uninvited.
“It’s a crazy day in Washington! I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today,” Myles told NBC News. “Tensions are high, and the bar for who’s allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low.” As an activist for her community, Myles commanded attention, proving that she was there to stay and slay.
Although her attendance at today’s hearings shocked and amazing the masses of Washington, it’s not so out of character for this entertainer. Myles, ever the comedienne, is something of a household name in the greater North East. As a performer and humourist, she’s been featured in Cosmopolitan, Mic, and RuPaul’s “What’s the Tee” Podcast. She is also the founder and host of podast, “My Gay Spooky Family.” But, what exactly was her intention by attending the first official Trump impeachment hearing? According to her husband and business partner, David Allyon, Myles is there covering the proceedings on behalf of a new startup app called Happs.
“They scouted [Myles] out at the Barracuda show on Sunday,” Myles’ husband told NBC News. “I do know they were looking for a comedian who could improv on the spot and deliver the news in a fun way.” As the commencement of Trump’s impeachment unfolds in today’s first hearings, Myles will be reporting live through the Happs app and on Twitter, with phone and selfie-stick in hand — that is, if she’s ever allowed in the courtroom.
