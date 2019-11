Clinton — who is currently on a promotion tour for The Book of Gutsy Women , which she co-wrote with daughter Chelsea Clinton — added some time-tested advice for Markle: “You know, it’s not easy. And there are some techniques that can be learned along the way, some humour, some deflection, whatever, which I’m sure she will come to. But it is tough what she is going through. And I think she deserves a lot better.”