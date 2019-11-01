While I understand this is your own personal decision, it appears that GOPers are not holding to the same standards (ie Duncan Hunter) - and I'm personally sick of it.— Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) October 28, 2019
This is bullshit. Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has been charged with wire fraud and other crimes relating to his spending campaign funds on five mistresses. He remains in the House as he awaits his criminal trial.— Hell Kennedy 🕸 (@HelenKennedy) October 28, 2019
Let's make a list of all of the legislators who have had affairs with subordinates, sexually harassed people, or otherwise engaged in sexual misconduct but are still in office. @ me with names and links.— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 28, 2019
Katie Hill’s resignation is rooted in deep misogyny and abusive behavior from men. Mistakes were made but this would have never been the result with her male colleagues. This is all so fucking frustrating.— Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) October 28, 2019