The Star Wars Trailer Has Fans Spinning Theories About Leia’s Fate

After 44 years, fans have one last chance to whip up some Star Wars Episode 9 theories before these historic storylines come to a definitive end. However, there's one goodbye we'll definitely have to say in theaters this December: to General Leia Organa, played by the late Carrie Fisher . In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, she appears posthumously via unused footage from previous films , but fans are worried a darker fate awaits the longtime character.