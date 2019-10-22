Daniela Taplin Lundberg Produced Shia LaBeouf’s Wildest Movie When No One Else Would

When I come prepared and am in charge. Right now, my production company, Stay Gold Features, has two films coming out, another in post-production, and another that’s shooting. I’m out raising my second film fund, and I am feeling powerful because I’ve worked hard and have stayed focused. I understand how to develop a script and run a set, and conversely, I know how to raise and structure film financing and get a healthy return to my investors. I make it my business to be fluent in both creatively producing and structuring financing, and I’m proud of that. And my team is badass and they all work as hard as I do. It has taken a long time to assemble and earn people’s trust, but it’s so empowering when you’re leading a group that has the same goals that you do. I have their backs, and they have mine.