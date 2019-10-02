Prince Harry has had enough of tabloids spreading "relentless propaganda" about his wife Meghan Markle, according to an open letter the royal published on the official website of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan, who was recently on tour with Prince Harry in Africa, has been the subject of tabloid scrutiny ever since she began dating him. Around the time of the couple’s wedding in May of 2018, tabloids focused on Meghan’s difficult relationship with her father Thomas Markle and sister Samantha, the latter of whom plans on publishing a book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.
Now, Prince Harry and Meghan are suing the Mail and its parent company Associated Newspapers for publishing a private letter written by Meghan to her father, which was released in February. According to the Sussex website, the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers will be paid for privately by Prince Harry and Meghan.
“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been,” reads Prince Harry’s letter. “Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.”
Prince Harry also noted in the letter that his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in an accident after paparazzi chased her car. He cited this as one of the reasons he is taking a stand now against the tabloid.
“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he wrote.
Should Prince Harry and Meghan win this lawsuit, proceeds will be donated to anti-bullying charities, per the website.
