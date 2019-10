As discussions around sustainability and ethical responsibility (at long last!) move to the forefront of the fashion industry, more brands are working to implement lasting, positive change — including. In May, the luxury Godmother of global fashion announced the brand would no longer use fur. And this week, Prada’s 21st century evolution continues apace with the launch of Re-Nylon, an eco-friendly line of iconic bag silhouettes executed in a progressive new nylon, Econyl, a 100% regenerated fiber from fishnets and other nylon excess. The Prada Re-Nylon collection reintroduces six classic styles for men and women: the belt bag, the shoulder bag, a tote, duffle, and two Prada backpacks (our personal picks, btw). The entire collection is produced from environmentally-friendly materials, and features a chicre-interpretation of the signature triangular Prada logo we all know and covet.