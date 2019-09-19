The trailer, released online today, opens three years after Stephanie’s family died in a plane crash, a tragic event she believes to be an accident. Still, she’s in a bad way, coping with her grief with a steady diet of drugs and alcohol. That is, until a journalist (Raza Jaffrey) tells her that he has a credible source within the British Secret Service (Jude Law), who claims that her parents were murdered in a terror attack that the government has been covering up. Determined to get at the truth, Stephanie embarks on a journey that takes her across borders, and several dramatic costume changes.

