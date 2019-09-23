What’s Going On With Vaping-Related Illnesses In Canada?

Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, has issued what's called a “Minister's Order” requiring hospitals to report vaping-related illnesses to public health. It’s similar to mandatory reporting we have with measles and tuberculosis. Creating this database is crucial for health officials to finally understand the scope of vaping-related illness and what's causing it, says Stanbrook. "We have to remember, we know from a century’s worth of research on tobacco that it takes many, many years before you start to see disease," he says. "We’ve only had vaping for about 10 years, so it’s not surprising that only now do we start to see concrete links with disease in people from vaping."