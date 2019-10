Tall Girl follows a year in the life of Jodi Kreyman, 16-year-old teenager made meek by her 6’1” height. She towers over the rest of the girls, and many of the boys, in her New Orleans high school, and lets her difference undermine her confidence. Likely, her insecurities are exacerbated by her sister, Harper (Sabrina Carpenter) , a pageant queen who checks every box of feminine beauty standards, and her father, Richie (Stevie Zahn), who talks about Jodi’s height as if it were a birth defect.