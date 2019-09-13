Unlike runway shows in Paris, where artful designs are presented in 18th century libraries, New York Fashion Week is much more accessible and down-to-earth. Designers like Tory Burch and Sandy Liang show ready-to-wear looks we can actually reinvent within the bounds of our own wardrobes.
In New York, we're accustomed to spotting everything from corsets to dresses that, with the right coaching, can be worn on a Monday afternoon. The trends that came down runways in New York this week weren't aspirational, they were attainable.
Which is one of the reasons why we, as editors, spent the last five days running around, studying every detail of the 50+ collections that were presented this week. Ahead, see the fruit of our labor, an all-access pass to NYFW's biggest trends.
But, of course, we're not stopping at just New York. Keep your eyes peeled for the most memorable designs coming out of London, Paris and Milan throughout the remainder of fashion month right here.