Late morning — I go back to the Chanel store. I had spotted a wallet on a chain yesterday, and I go back and get it. I feel really bad saying all of this. It’s a vacation. It’s a big treat day. I’m usually just in the studio or touring and staying in a Holiday Inn or a big van. I just want to be clear that I never do this! If I was at home, I would probably be writing music and finishing the album or in the studio because we’ve been recording the final takes for the vocal stuff on the record. The album is hopefully out February and then we’ll tour. We’re ready to get back to it. We toured a lot last year, like non-stop, so we were all a little bit tired, but now we’re all looking forward to getting back on the road.