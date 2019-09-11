I’m A Publicist Who Babysits A-List Celebs During TIFF — Here’s What That’s Like

Some stars just do what they want. Last year, one person smoked in his hotel room. He didn’t listen when we asked him not to. We ended up paying the bill to clean it. It was $2,500. Sometimes you get surprises, like "I’m bringing my dog" and we have to reach out to the airline and then tell the hotel and then pay for the hotel cleanup fee because the dog has to come, and god forbid we say no and all of sudden the actor won’t do press with us. Change happens constantly. We've had to change so many flights because people can’t decide whether they want to leave today or tomorrow. Maybe Shia LaBeouf, for example, invites them to a party or to see his movie, and they decide to stay.