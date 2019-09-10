I’m A Bartender & Here’s What Really Goes Down At TIFF Parties

4:30 a.m. — I’m closing out the bar, wiping down bottles and melting ice, when the clapping guy from earlier in the night comes over. This guy has been here for hours getting wasted. He says, "I’m really sorry. I use a lot of drugs. I get really intense when I do blow." Everybody in there was so coked-out. I'm not about to say, "don’t worry about it" and give him that satisfaction so I don't really say anything. He keeps going on and on. I say, "I hope moving forward you treat service staff with more respect" and then he gets angry again because I was rude. He starts saying how he never did anything at all, and I motion to security and he leaves of his own accord.