The Most Exciting Movies Directed By Women Premiering At TIFF 2019

Blow The Man Down

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle KrudyMorgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe, Margo Martindale, June Squibb, Annette O'Toole and Marceline HugoThis was hands down my favorite movie to come out of the Tribeca Film Festival , so I’m thrilled that it will be getting an Amazon release later this year . Mary Beth (Saylor) and Priscilla Connoly (Lowe) run their late mother’s fish shop in a small Maine coastal town. Her death has left them with nothing but bills, and dashed hopes of finally getting out of Easter Cove. To top it all off, they now have a crime to cover up. But as they soon find out, the women in their town have a long history of secrets — and sisters help each other out.