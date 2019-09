Selena Gomez Replaced Miley Cyrus In A Movie After She Was Allegedly Fired Over Penis Cake

The incident that Cyrus is referring to occurred in January of 2012, at Hemsworth's birthday party at Club Icon in Los Angeles. A photograph shows Cyrus with her tongue by the phallic-shaped cake . Weeks later, reports claimed that Cyrus had dropped out of Hotel Transylvania and that there was no drama to be unearthed. However, on Thursday, a source for The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Sony — the studio behind the film — did want Cyrus out of the movie after seeing the photos, afraid of what her more adult image could do to the brand.