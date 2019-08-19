Cardi B Gave Constance Wu A Necessary Lesson For Hustlers

Television, rom-coms — is there anything that Constance Wu isn’t naturally skilled at? Turns out, there is. But luckily, she has Cardi B to help her out.
Wu and Cardi are both starring in the upcoming crime dramedy Hustlers, a Lorene Scafaria-directed film based on a viral New York magazine story about a group of strippers who band together to scam their wealthy male clients. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wu admitted that going into the film, she was less than knowledgeable about how to give the perfect lap dance.
“[There’s] a scene where [Cardi’s character is] teaching me how to give a lap dance,” Wu explained. “She’s like, ‘Show me what you’ve got!’ So I try. She’s like, ‘Honey, no! This is terrible!’”
According to Wu, Cardi — who used to work as a stripper — had some great tips. “It’s not my intuition, so she was like, ‘No, no, no, you can’t do this! This is what you’ve got to do,’ and she explained what you’ve gotta do and why you do it,” Wu said.
Hustlers also stars Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Lizzo (and Lizzo’s flute, too). Cardi plays Diamond, one of the club’s seasoned strippers. Scafaria said that Cardi had some control over the role. “I gave her a script and she delivered scripted lines, but if she wanted to make something her own, she could,” the director told EW.
Unfortunately, Wu didn’t share any specifics from Cardi’s lessons. But Hustlers hits theaters September 13; we’ll just have to wait to see it for ourselves.
