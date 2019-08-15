As important as considering the risks of an intervention like this is, it's probably even more important to ask: Does training employees to identify human trafficking even work? While the company has reportedly been successful in training a majority of its worldwide staff, it has no real way to track how successful the training is in its effort to combat human trafficking in its hotels. Rinsche said it is difficult to quantify the program’s social impact. “There’s no sufficient data that can accurately identify prevalence in any industry,” she said, but tracking the number of employees trained is an easy metric to measure.