In February, Lagerfeld died in Paris at the age of 85. The revered designer was a rare industry mainstay — serving as Chanel's creative director since 1983, while also working at Fendi as the creative director of furs and ready-to-wear. “Fashion show after fashion show, collection after collection, Karl Lagerfeld left his mark on the legend of Gabrielle Chanel and the history of the house of Chanel," Bruno Pavlovsky, the brand's president of fashion, told WWD when the designer passed away. "He steadfastly promoted the talent and expertise of Chanel’s ateliers and Métiers d’Art, allowing this exceptional know-how to shine throughout the world. The greatest tribute we can pay today is to continue to follow the path he traced by – to quote Karl – ‘continuing to embrace the present and invent the future.’”