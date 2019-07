Trump went on a racist Twitter tirade on Sunday , in which he said the four " Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen , who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" should "go back" to where they came from. (Everyone but Omar was born in the U.S.) But the chants calling for the deportation of Omar, an American citizen and refugee who was born in Somalia, reeked of white nationalism more than any of the previous rhetoric. Of course, Trump backtracked and reportedly said he " disagrees " with the chant on Thursday. But a video of the event shows no indication that he disagrees, or that he tried to put a stop to it.