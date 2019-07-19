The event also made it clear that Trump plans to target the progressive lawmakers, all women from marginalized communities, as a way to rile up his base in order to increase his chances of reelection in 2020. It's an old strategy from his 2016 playbook: Stoke xenophobia and racism among his supporters, and pick someone easy for them to hate. In the last election, it was Hillary Clinton and the "Lock her up!" chants. "Lock her up!" is now "Send her back!" Sense a pattern?