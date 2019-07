Billionaire Investor Jeffrey Epstein Arrested & Charged With Sex Trafficking

Last year, the Miami Herald detailed the extensive allegations against Epstein , who refers to himself as a philanthropist but, by others, is often described as “Gatsby-esque,” in a report that looked at the sweetheart deal former U.S. attorney and Trump’s current labour secretary, Alexander Acosta, helped strike for Epstein, which required him to register as a sex offender. Back in February, it was ruled that federal prosecutors in Florida, including Acosta, broke the law when they signed the secret plea agreement that kept Epstein out of federal prison and his victims in the dark. However, last month, the Justice Department ruled that they would not throw out his 2008 agreement