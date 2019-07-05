Every Marvel Movie That's Still On Netflix This Summer

It’s already halfway through 2019, and so far Marvel has dominated the box office. First came the release of the company’s first female-led film with Captain Marvel in March. Then, the global success and all-time box office record breaking Avengers: Endgame arrived in April. After a couple months to process the loss of a few heroes, Marvel returned to the big screen with Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2.
There are development plans for anticipated projects like a Black Widow film and a third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, but information hasn’t been released about production or release plans. So, what are Marvel fans to do? Well, fear not because Netflix has plenty of Marvel movies to keep fans entertained (well, until the Disney+ streaming service debuts in November and takes all the MCU titles with it).
While there a few Marvel Studios gems in this lineup, it should be noted that a great deal of Netflix's Marvel movie offerings are animated (sorry!). But hey, beggers can't be choosers, and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, we're betting your hankering for Avengers-adjacent content is pretty insatiable...