It's the most wonderful time of the year: summer movie season. But with the releases of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Us, and Aladdin already behind us, it might seem like all the big time blockbusters have already come and gone. But fear not cinephiles! July actually packs quite a few surprises.
The list of movies coming out in July 2019 is a veritable tour of the currently Hollywood landscape: a good balance of light-hearted flicks, action-packed hits, and a few movies with sly awards season potential. There are also a few films that we've been hearing about for ages finally hitting theatres, including Spider-Man: Far From Home (a.k.a. the final installment in Marvel's Phase Three, and the start of a whole new Marvel Cinematic Universe), Quentin Tarantino's already somewhat controversial Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (however you feel about it, the buzz is strong with this movie), and The Lion King (Beyoncé! In! A! Disney! Movie!). There are indie surprises, sure to charm at least a few moviegoers — calling all Awkwafina fans and anyone who's been begging for a second helping of Hereditary's horror antics.
Here's everything coming our way this July and when you can catch them (and all that intense, free AC) in theatres.